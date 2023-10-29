Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.