The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $215.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DHR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.