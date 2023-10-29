The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $215.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on DHR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.73.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR
Danaher Stock Down 3.0 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.