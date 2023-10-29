Timothy Francis Mccourt Sells 1,043 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

CME stock opened at $209.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.