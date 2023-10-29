Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.9 %
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.6399177 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tricon Residential
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.