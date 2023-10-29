UBS Group Increases Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$230.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$178.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.3024055 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.