UBS Group Increases Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$230.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$178.60.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$177.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$186.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$187.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$196.65. The firm has a market cap of C$45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.3024055 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

