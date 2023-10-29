Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 33,668 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $55,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,675,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,120 shares of company stock worth $22,571,784. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

