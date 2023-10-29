Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,599 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

