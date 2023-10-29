Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RC opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

