Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 6,039 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $424.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company.

About FinVolution Group

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

