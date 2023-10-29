Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,171 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $17.81 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.