Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,481 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

ADX stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

