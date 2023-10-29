Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,299 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,382,900.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,382,900.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,664.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,439,970 shares of company stock worth $25,757,533 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $896.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

