Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

