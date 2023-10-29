Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $269,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 838,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.