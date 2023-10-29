Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,127,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $972,911,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 223,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

