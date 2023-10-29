Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.77.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.46.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2555556 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.