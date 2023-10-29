Whitestone REIT (WSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

