Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

