WT Wealth Management Has $3.53 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Get Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day moving average of $324.39. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.