1,252 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.