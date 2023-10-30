1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 280 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $405.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average of $404.30. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.