1,854 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

