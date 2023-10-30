6,375 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $92.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

