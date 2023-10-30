7,439 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Q2 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $29.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $726,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,247,499 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

