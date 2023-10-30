AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

AGNC stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

