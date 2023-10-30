Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 71,424 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $428,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.68 on Monday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 189.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EngageSmart

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.