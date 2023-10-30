Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $22.54 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

