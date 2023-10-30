Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $405.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day moving average is $404.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

