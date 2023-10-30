Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,895,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 349,068 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,289,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

