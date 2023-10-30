Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

