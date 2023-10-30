Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

