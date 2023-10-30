Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 15,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,837.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

