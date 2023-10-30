Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

