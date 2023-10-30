Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 886,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

