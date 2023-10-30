Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $168.22 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

