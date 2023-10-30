Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $39.70 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

