Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

