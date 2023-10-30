Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 23.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 26.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $53.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.85. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

