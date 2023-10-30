Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -139.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,359 shares of company stock worth $109,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

