Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 79.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $101.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

