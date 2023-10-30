Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.