Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15,474.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 760,108 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $45.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.