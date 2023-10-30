Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,127 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.