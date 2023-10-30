Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,244 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Creative Planning lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at $741,594,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,035 shares of company stock worth $4,137,648. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

