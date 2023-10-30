Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,412 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

