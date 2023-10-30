Arizona State Retirement System Sells 318 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $151.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $183.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

