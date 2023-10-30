Arizona State Retirement System Sells 565 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

