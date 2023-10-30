Arizona State Retirement System Sells 667 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,719,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Westlake Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $114.48 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

