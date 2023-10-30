Arizona State Retirement System Sells 958 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

