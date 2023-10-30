Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $168.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

